Sachin Pilot slams PM for his silence on farmers’ killing

Sachin Pilot at a press conference in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Sachin Pilot at a press conference in Mumbai on Friday. PTI

Congress leader Sachin Pilot Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over the developments in Madhya Pradesh, where police firing has killed six farmers.

The Rajasthan Pradesh Committee chief, who was in Mumbai, said during a media interaction: “The BJP was voted to power by the farmers. The party promised higher prices for crops. But the past three years have seen the BJP ignoring the farmers. In Madhya Pradesh, instead of talking to farmers and addressing their concerns, the state government resorted to brutal firing,” Pilot said.

He wondered why the Madhya Pradesh government was not announcing a loan waiver, as was done in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress leader also made a scathing attack against the Shiv Sena for its “double standards” on the farmers’ agitation.

“The Shiv Sena is supporting the BJP government in the Centre and in Maharashtra. On the other hand, they claim to be supporting the farmers in their agitation against the government. It shows the party’s double standards. If they are so concerned about farmers, the Sena should walk out of the BJP government at the Centre and in the state.”

