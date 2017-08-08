Petition seeks action against ‘self-proclaimed gau rakshaks’

Bombay High Court on Monday issued notices to the state government and the Mumbai Police in a matter seeking action against “self-proclaimed gau rakshaks” in the state. Bombay High Court on Monday issued notices to the state government and the Mumbai Police in a matter seeking action against “self-proclaimed gau rakshaks” in the state.

The Bombay High Court Monday issued notices to the state government and the Mumbai Police in a matter seeking action against “self-proclaimed gau rakshaks” in the state. The petition had raised apprehension that the cow vigilante groups could especially cause trouble during the upcoming Bakra Eid festival.

The petition claimed since 2014, around 24 persons have been killed allegedly by cow vigilantes across India. “The cow vigilantes groups and sanghatanas are taking law in their own hands and immediate action should be taken against them. They are a threat as they cause disturbance or riot-like situation in the name of meat,” petition filed by Bandra resident Shadab Patel said.

“There have been several instances of violence in the name of cow protection. Something has to be done,” said the petitioner’s lawyer on Monday. The petition sought directions to the state government to take steps to protect citizens, especially those who deal in trade and transport of cattle, from “lynch mobs”. The matter has been kept for hearing in two weeks. “The state and Centre have miserably failed to curb such attacks. Hence, it is necessary for the court to make guidelines for preventive and safety measures,” stated the petition.

