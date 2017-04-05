Mumbai: Man with 25 cases of sexual abuse gets life term for rape of 10-year-old

A 33-YEAR-old man with 25 cases of sexual abuse against him was sentenced to life imprisonment Tuesday. Ayyaz Mohammadali Ansari was convicted for the rape of a 10-year-old girl in 2014. Before this, Ansari had been convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment by the Andheri metropolitan court in another case. On January 17, 2014, the 10-year-old girl, who used to stay with her grandmother, aunt and uncle at Andheri, had stepped out of the house to buy cheese around 7pm. When she returned, she saw a man, later identified as Ansari, waiting outside. He asked the girl if her uncle was home and when she said no, he directed her to follow him. He told the girl that he wanted to give her the uncle’s phone number. Ansari then took the girl to a deserted building nearby and allegedly raped her. He also threatened her at knifepoint and said he would kill her if she spoke to anyone about the incident. The girl returned home and the next morning, she narrated the incident to her grandmother and aunt. A police complaint was lodged and based on the description given by the girl, a sketch was prepared.

A senior police officer said that while they were investigating another case involving Ansari, his sketch was put up in many areas, including where the victim stayed. One of the neighbours identified the man in the sketch and said it was the same person she had seen with the 10-year-old girl on the day of the incident. The neighbour was one of the 12 witnesses who deposed in the special court against the accused. The girl had also deposed in 2015 and she had broken down on seeing the accused during identification.

In his defence, Ansari had submitted that as there was a lot of public and media pressure, he was falsely arrested. His lawyer argued that the girl had falsely claimed that Ansari was the culprit and that it was a case of mistaken identity. He said that the police had arrested Ansari instead of another man who had a damaged eye as one of Ansari’s eyes are also damaged. While hearing the case, the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act court observed that there was no reason for a grandmother of a 10-year-old to falsely implicate the accused.

“The grandmother of a girl child aged 10 years would never implicate a person like the accused only on the say of police. She will not dare to put the dignity, reputation and honour of her girl child at stake …. due to the stigma attached,” the court had observed. Special Judge Surekha Patil had also observed that the testimony of the victim was reliable, including her statement before the magistrate as well as the history narrated by her at the time of medical examination. The court convicted Ansari under charges, including Section 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex), 506 (II) (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The court has directed the District Legal Services Authority to adequately compensate the victim. Ansari’s lawyer, Anil Jadhav, said that there are 25 cases against Ansari, including nine before the Mumbai City Civil and Sessions court of which he has been acquitted in three.

In 2014, the Mumbai police had claimed that Ansari would target girls between the age of 7 and 13 years, tell them he knew their fathers or relatives, take them to a secluded area and abuse them.

