Jio data leak case: 50 SIM cards seized from accused

This information reached Jio, which on Monday registered a case with the police cyber cell. Calls and message to RIL did not elicit a response. This information reached Jio, which on Monday registered a case with the police cyber cell. Calls and message to RIL did not elicit a response.

Related News Reliance Jio data breach: Police register complaint

Police have recovered 50 SIM cards from Imran Chippa, the 25-year-old Rajasthan resident who has been arrested in connection with the Reliance Jio data leak case. Police said Chippa claimed a Bihar resident gave him the access details he used to breach the system and obtain data on Jio users.

“Since Jio SIM cards were freely available, Chippa claims he managed to procure 50 SIM cards locally. We have seized the SIM cards and probing how he got them. We are verifying if any anti-social element or people with criminal antecedents helped him get the SIM cards,” said Balsingh Rajput, Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

The police are now combing the Subscription Detail Reports (SDRs) and Call Data Records (CDRs) of the SIM cards to find out the details of the users and their call history. The police are also verifying Chippa’s claims on his ‘Bihar contact’. “To access any Point of Sale (POS), one needs the login credentials.

While Chippa claims a vendor from Bihar shared his Jio credentials, he is not being able to give his details like his address, contact details, etc. He might be lying and making up stories to confuse investigators. We are questioning him to find out if he was working in isolation or part of a larger group,” said a senior police officer.

Chippa, who holds a Master’s degree in computer application, told interrogators he wanted to create a Truecaller-type search engine and, therefore, breached the Jio system to establish his own search engine. After creating the site Magicapk.com, he shared the link with friends and fellow ITians on social media.

On his site, he was able to provide details on five fields — name, number, email, activation date and type of SIM connection (prepaid or postpaid). This information reached Jio, which on Monday registered a case with the police cyber cell. Calls and message to RIL did not elicit a response.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App