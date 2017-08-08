‘Fake encounter’: Sohrabuddin’s brother challenges discharge of Vanzara, Dinesh in HC

Rubabuddin Sheikh, the brother of Sohrabuddin Sheikh, has approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the discharge of former Deputy Inspector General of Gujarat D G Vanzara, and Rajasthan IPS officer Dinesh M N in connection with the alleged fake encounter killing of Sohrabuddin and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati.

A CBI court had recently discharged both the senior officials stating there existed no prima facie evidence against them. Rubabuddin, however, has claimed in his plea that there exists sufficient evidence on record to establish that Sohrabuddin and Kausar Bi were “abducted, kept in wrongful confinement,” and that the two of them, along with Prajapati, “were killed in a fake encounter.”

Sohrabuddin, an alleged gangster, who the Gujarat Police claimed had “links with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba”, and his wife Kausar Bi were allegedly abducted by the Gujarat ATS from Hyderabad on their way to Sangli in Maharashtra and killed in an alleged fake encounter near Gandhinagar in November 2005. Tulsiram Prajapati, a key witness to the ‘fake’ encounter, was also killed in December 2006.

