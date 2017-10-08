Domestic violence case: Rhea Pillai’s cross-examination continues

Pillai submitted that from a layman’s perspective, she was married to Paes and the fact was mentioned in his passport as well as his declaration document to the US embassy. Pillai submitted that from a layman’s perspective, she was married to Paes and the fact was mentioned in his passport as well as his declaration document to the US embassy.

Former model Rhea Pillai continued to be cross-examined Saturday before the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in the domestic violence case against tennis player Leander Paes. Pillai, who had during the last hearing submitted that she had married Paes twice — in 2005 and 2008 — told the court she had no photographs of either. Pillai told the court when she married Paes in 2005, her divorce with actor Sanjay Dutt had not come through.

In 2008, she and Paes revisited their vows as a “mutual decision” after the divorce with Dutt. Senior advocate Abad Ponda, representing Paes, asked Pillai why the two weddings were not mentioned in her domestic violence petition against him. Pillai submitted that she had given details of it to her lawyer. She said the petition mentioned she was married to Paes.

Ponda told her that the petition mentions she was in a live-in relationship with Paes. Pillai submitted that from a layman’s perspective, she was married to Paes and the fact was mentioned in his passport as well as his declaration document to the US embassy. She said when she approached a legal expert, she was told a legal document like a marriage certificate was required, which she was not in a position to give.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App