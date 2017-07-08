7th Pay Commission set to be enforced with effect from Jan 1, 2016, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

The state government will enforce the Seventh Pay Commission and it will be effective from January 1, 2016, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday. The decision that will lead to an additional financial burden of Rs 21,500 crore comes at a time the state government has announced a Rs 34,000 crore loan waiver. The state’s overall debt is close to Rs 4 lakh crore. “The government is committed to implement the Seventh Pay Commission to provide higher financial benefits to officials and employees. It would be effective from January 1, 2016.” Apart from senior government officers and representatives of various government employees’ associations, G D Kulthe, chief advisor, Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers’ Federation, was also present at the meeting.

Earlier, government employees’ associations had threatened to go on strike if their demands were not met. Apart from the Seventh Pay Commission, the other demands included five-day week and increasing retirement age from 58 years to 60 years. The chief minister assured that a decision related to five-day week and increasing the retirement age would be discussed soon. The state government has already adopted a legislation to protect the rights and look into welfare of employees, he said.

The legislation which would provide greater safeguard to employees and also improve their working conditions will be discussed and adopted in the state legislative council in the monsoon session commencing July 24, the chief minister said at the meeting. Several issues of employees across the state, including the districts and zilla-levels, were discussed and positively at the meeting.

