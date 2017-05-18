Mumbai youth who married outside his caste missing, wife found hanging

Venkataiah says he suspects that Swati was killed by her family because she had married a man from a lower caste. Venkataiah says he suspects that Swati was killed by her family because she had married a man from a lower caste.

A Mumbai youth, who had eloped and married a woman of an upper caste, has been reported missing after he returned to his village in Telangana’s Bhongir-Yadadri district to meet his wife’s family.

While the police have been looking for 23-year-old Amboji Naresh, his wife Tumala Swati, 20, has been found hanging at her parents’ home in Pallerla village. Police questioned Swati’s father T Srinivas Reddy, who was reportedly opposed to the match. Reddy denied any knowledge of Naresh’s whereabouts. “He denied even scolding his daughter for marrying Naresh. He maintained that his daughter committed suicide because Naresh and his father started harassing her for dowry after the marriage,” a police officer said.

“We do not know what transpired in the girl’s house but on May 15 morning, she consumed some cleaning liquid. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors managed to save her,’’ Deputy Commissioner P Yadagiri said on Wednesday. He said after the woman went home she was found hanging in the bathroom. Naresh’s father Amboji Venkataiah has lodged a missing complaint for his son and a habeas corpus plea to produce the body by May 18.

Venkataiah, who is from the washerman community and had settled in Mumbai several years ago, said his family too was opposed to the match because Swati was an upper-caste Reddy. According to Venkataiah, the couple travelled to Mumbai from Bhongir on May 11. “While the girl’s father came to pick her up, Naresh went to his grandparents’ house in the village but he never reached home. He was missing after that. On May 15, after being unable to contact his son, Venkataiah came to Bhongir from Mumbai and lodged a missing complaint with police,” the deputy commissioner said.

Venkataiah says he suspects that Swati was killed by her family because she had married a man from a lower caste.

