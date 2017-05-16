Mumbai: Woman’s headless body to be sent for forensic tests

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

THE NAVI Mumbai police will send the severed head and torso of a woman found recently to the Kalina forensic science laboratory for identification. The body is suspected to be of 25-year-old Priyanka Gurav, a resident of Worli who had been missing since May 5. While the head was found at a desolate spot on Shahpur-Nashik road in Thane on May 14, the torso was found in a drain earlier.

The police have till now arrested five persons in connection with the murder. They include Gurav’s husband Siddhesh, in-laws Manohar and Madhuri, and Siddhesh’s friends Pradeep Jain and Durgesh Patwa.

“We will be sending the torso and the severed head to the Kalina forensic science laboratory for a DNA test for a confirmation of the victim’s identity,” said senior inspector Chandrakant Katkar of the Rabala MIDC police station. Siddhesh had lodged a missing person’s complaint for Priyanka at the Worli police station.

The beheaded body found in a drain later was thought to be of Priyanka on the basis of a tattoo, which her siblings identified. Investigation led to the arrest of her husband and the in-laws.

Siddhesh and Priyanka had got married recently. The police said her husband and in-laws hatched the murder conspiracy since they were not happy with the marriage, adding that Priyanka had apparently pressured Siddhesh to marry her.

