Mumbai will have to grow vertically, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI photo Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI photo

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday said the vertical growth of Mumbai was inevitable to accommodate the challenges of growth and land constraints in the island city. “The absence of horizontal growth on one hand and the demands to make the city slum free and provide affordable housing with the given limitations on the other, Mumbai will have to rise vertically,” he said during an interactive session at a function organised by Marathi daily Loksatta of the Indian Express Group.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“We have to plan development on only 37 per cent of the available total land, whereas 63 per cent of the remaining is out of bound — encompassed by sea, mangroves and other environment-related aspects,” said Fadnavis.

Referring to the long pending relocation of slums along the Mumbai airport, the CM said, “The government has intervened to ensure they are not totally displaced. We have urged the Centre to make provisions for the project-hit within a distance of 3 km.”

Expressing concerns over the delay in slum redevelopment projects, which often got stuck at the stage of letter of intent, he said, “We have now indicated that where SRA schemes don’t move ahead despite 75 per cent consent, it would be open for auction. The developer who gives highest bid for the project would get the sanction. We have to make these projects time bound to ensure slum-dwellers don’t become victims of vested interests and get caught in ugly fight of developers.”