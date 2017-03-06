Nothing new in former Pakistan NSA’s remark on 26/11 attacks: Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju (File Photo) Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

Reacting to former Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Mahmud Ali Durrani’s admission of Pak-based terror groups involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said there is “nothing new” in his remark. “India’s position is very well known and consistent. There is nothing new for us,” Rijiju when his response on Durrani’s statement was sought.

Addressing a conference on combating terrorism, Durrani had said the 26/11 terror strikes were a “classic example” of cross-border terrorism, carried out by a Pakistan-based terror group, but maintained that the Pakistani government had no role in the attack. India has been blaming Pakistani government establishments for the country’s worst terror attack in which 166 people lost their lives.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said on February 12, 2016 that it was abundantly clear that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was behind the deadly Mumbai attack and Islamabad should act against all those involved in it.

Former Home Minister P Chidambaram had said on June 28, 2012 that Pakistani state actors were involved in the 2008 carnage. “When I say state actors, at the moment, I am not pointing a finger at any particular agency. But clearly there was state support or state actors’ support for the 26/11 massacre,” he had said.

Responding to Durrani’s statement, Shivraj Patil, who was the Home Minister, said Pakistan government shouldn’t allow someone to spoil relations between the two countries such that it leads to something fierce. Public prosecutor in the case, Ujjwal Nikal also lashed out at Pakistan after Durrani’s statement saying it now cannot deny that it was an an act of both state and non state actors of Pakistan.