Terrorist leader Hafiz Saeed’s detention extended by a month

A Pakistani court has extended by a month the detention of terrorist leader Hafiz Saeed, blamed for the Mumbai terror attack. On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court directed the counsel for Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Saeed to file a fresh application against the latest order of the Punjab Home Department extending his detention by another 30 days starting from Monday, the Dawn reported on Wednesday. Earlier, an official of the Home Department presented the latest detention order before the court.

Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, however, turned down a Home Department request for holding in-camera proceedings of the petition. Saeed is accused by India of masterminding the Mumbai terror attack of November 2008 which left 166 Indians and foreigners dead. New Delhi has repeatedly urged Islamabad to punish him for the massacre. His Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) later became the Jamatud Dawa (JuD).

JuD leaders’ counsel A.K. Dogar had contended that the government detained the petitioners – Saeed and his aides – on the basis of mere apprehension without any evidence. The government had contended that the activities of the JuD leaders, if they were released, would pose a serious threat to public safety and public order.

It said a number of cases had been registered against Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), a sister organisatison of JuD. The detainees also launched a campaign of their political party, which was still not registered with the Election Commission. The Home Department said all the law enforcement agencies strongly recommended extending the detention of the JuD leader in the larger public interest.

