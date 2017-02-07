Mumbai students make gadget to keep trains litter-free

Having received the idea over email recently, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu liked it so much that he invited the students to Rail Bhawan Monday and made them interact with officers from the ministry’s environment and mechanical directorates. Having received the idea over email recently, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu liked it so much that he invited the students to Rail Bhawan Monday and made them interact with officers from the ministry’s environment and mechanical directorates.

EIGHT SCHOOL CHILDREN from Mumbai claim to have devised what Indian Railways has been unable to find so far: a solution to littering.

The contraption devised by the students — between classes V and VIII — has three large tanks fitted under every coach to collect waste through multiple ducts, which will open in front of every cabin. Passengers have to only push a pedal to open the duct and plunk the waste.

Every tank will be fitted with small exhaust fans to suck in waste from the ducts, and prevent any stench from travelling back to the coach.

The crux of the solution is that it does away with the need for passengers to walk up to a bin. The contraption, the students claim, will cost Rs 51,000 per coach.

The idea, which the students said they will file a patent for, will be studied for evaluation by Research Design and Standards Organisation, the research arm of Railways.

“Most people say they find bins near toilets always overflowing,” said Ayush Shah, Class VIII student of Jamnabai Narsee School.