Mumbai: Stolen gold returned after 3 days, search on for thief

Last week, a Dongri-based family received a surprise when gold that had been stolen from their home was returned mysteriously to their doorstep. While the family is relieved, the police still has a thief to catch. The robbery is suspected to have taken place on the intervening night of February 14 and 15 at Faisal Building, near Habib Hospital in Dongri.

The complainants, a couple in their 50s who live on the third floor of the building, lodged a complaint at Dongri police station on February 15 after noticing that 353 gram of gold jewellery and Rs 43,000 in cash, in total worth Rs 7.49 lakh, was missing from their home

The police suspect that the robbery may have taken place on the night of February 14 when the family was briefly away from their home. “There are no sings of forced entry on the front door. Even the cupboard in which the valuables were stored was not broken into,” said an officer at Dongri police station. The officer added that the police is probing whether the thief used a duplicate key to the door to enter the house.

On February 17, when the family stepped out for evening prayers, they found their gold lying on the doorstep. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I, Manoj Kumar Sharma, confirmed that the gold was returned mostly intact. “Only one or two earrings were broken but all the ornaments were returned,” the officer said.

The police is perusing CCTV footage from the cameras mounted at the building’s ground floor entrance. “There are cameras on the third floor and we have no technical support for the investigation,” he said, adding that inquiries were being made with neighbours in case they spotted anything.

“At this stage, we do not know who the suspect is or why he returned the gold. It is possible that he panicked after a police complaint was lodged,” he said.