Mumbai SRA controversy: Housing Minister Prakash Mehta denies any wrongdoing

Defending himself in a controversy pertaining to a slum redevelopment proposal being implemented by a real estate major in Mumbai’s Tardeo, Maharashtra housing minister Prakash Mehta has passed the buck on former Slum Rehabilitation Authority chief Vishwas Patil.

While Mehta faces allegations of impropriety, he has denied any wrongdoing. In a written submission to Lokayukta ML Tahaliyani, who is probing the issue, Mehta has reportedly pointed out that his department’s directives to Patil, the then SRA chief, were to examine the validity of the proposal in accordance with the city’s development control regulations and the Maharashtra Slum Areas Act, 1971.

On June 21, 2017, Mehta had issued orders permitting the developer to utilise the buildable space or the floor space index (FSI), which had been originally sanctioned for the expansion of existing rehabilitation tenements of slumdwellers, for building tenements for the project-affected people.

In the process, he had permitted the developer to retain the incentive sale area of 71,822 square feet, which he

would have had to otherwise forego.

On November 24, the Lokayukta had ‘faulted’ Mehta’s orders, and had sought the minister’s explanation.

While the minister had initially been asked to furnish his reply by December 6, he had sought an extension citing the Gujarat assembly polls and the winter session of the state legislature.

While Mehta remained unavailable for comment despite several attempts, sources confirmed that the minister had submitted his written explanation on Monday afternoon. Patil’s role in the controversy is already being probed. Documents show that on the final day before retirement, Patil had signed orders sanctioning the proposal.

The government had later blocked the orders.

According to the records, Patil, a 1996-batch IAS officer, first approached the government over the proposal on

April 13, 2017.

While senior housing department officials have reasoned that the SRA chief had the powers to decide the issue, Patil had specifically sought government’s directives under the controversial section 3k of the Slum Areas Act, which allows the state to issue general and special directions to the SRA on policy matters.

Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan had earlier issued orders prohibiting the use of the provision for individual slum projects, after a controversy had erupted around three slum projects approved under the section.

But Patil wrote another letter to the government on May 18. While housing department bureaucrats opposed the proposal, Mehta favoured it.

The redevelopment project, which involves rehabilitation of 2,334 slumdwellers, was first sanctioned in 1996 under

the erstwhile Slum Rehabilitation Scheme.

It was later converted into an SRA project. While the rehabilitation project was completed in 2009, the slum society sought expansion of the tenement size from 225 square feet to 269 square feet the same year, which was approved under the conversion scheme.

An additional 1 lakh square feet would be used for the slum rehabilitation.

The builder became eligible for additional construction rights measuring 82,764 square feet in all. In his reply,

Mehta pointed out that the decision to confer the additional construction rights was taken during the previous Congress,

NCP regime.

