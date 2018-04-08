Mumbai should not feel everything is shifting out to Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File)

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the investments flowing into Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said people of Mumbai should not feel that “everything is shifting” out to Gujarat.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a building that will be occupied by brokers of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Rupani said, “We all know that Maharashtra and Gujarat were one state… There has been a long relation with Maharashtra. Though our capital is Delhi, the financial capital is still Mumbai. Our effort is towards maintaining positive relation between GIFT City and Mumbai. People of Mumbai should not think that everything is shifting there (to Gujarat). So we making positive efforts for this.”

“The way technology is developing, locations will no more matter in the coming days… But still we will work together for the betterment of the nation,” added Rupani while speaking at the event where 72 members of the BSE stock exchange have come together to purchase a plot of land within the domestic area of GIFT City campus for a 18-storied building that will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

These 72 brokers under the banner of Dalal Street Commercial Cooperative Society Ltd hail from different cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kanpur and Delhi and have booked three lakh square feet of space within the GIFT City in the high-rise building which will be the 11th such tower to come up in the campus where both BSE and NSE are operating international exchanges.

Stating that many countries are interested in investing in Gujarat, Rupani said, “The Prime Ministers and Presidents of countries like Israel, Japan and China have visited Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. It is because of Prime Minister Modi that all of them came to Gujarat… A lot of development has also happened in the port sector where Kandla and Mundra have become gateways to India. The way PM has made the industrial corridor (DMIC), a large portion passes through Gujarat. So in the coming days, Gujarat is set to progress at a rapid pace.”

Rupani said that the state government has given various incentives to the brokers of the BSE for their project. This incudes relaxation in stamp duty (no stamp charge in trading of shares/investment or in derivatives), electricity at subsidised rates and reimbursement of provident fund paid to employees for a period of five years.

The CM said that GIFT City was a dream project of Prime Minister Modi who has been helping Gujarat to further develop it. “When foundation stone of the GIFT City was laid, nobody knew that he will become the Prime Minister of the country. If the central government had no cooperated, this dream of IFSC would have remained incomplete.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App