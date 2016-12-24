The corrupt made all efforts to defeat demonetisation: PM Modi’s top quotes from BKC speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday advocated for his demonetisation policy and argued that the fight against corruption would continue until the BJP-led government wins. Addressing a gathering at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, PM Modi said, “This fight will continue until we win it. Our battle to fight corruption has been going on since the day we assumed office. During this, we took some historic decisions, but on November 8 we launched one of the strongest attacks against black money hoarders.”

Hitting out at those who opposed his demonetisation move, PM Modi said that despite the Opposition’s best efforts to mislead and create a sense of panic, the people continued to repose their faith in the government and stood by him during the crucial time.

Following are his top quotes from the BKC event:

1. Dishonest people, you should not underestimate the mood of 125 crore people. You will have to be afraid of it. Time has come for ruin of dishonest people. This is a cleanliness campaign.

2. After 50 days (from November 8), the troubles of honest people will start to reduce and the problems of dishonest people will begin to increase

3. We took a big decision against black money and corruption on November 8 and 125 crore Indians endured pain but did not stop supporting me. I want to assure people of the country that this battle won’t end till we win it

4. Those who have consumed malai (cream) did not leave any stone unturned to foil this (demonetisation)

5. The corrupt have made all efforts to defeat the decision (demonetisation). They even thought of managing bank officials to get their black money converted into white. And that’s how many of them got caught.

6. Demonetisation has (brought about) short-term pains, but it will bring in long-term gains.

