Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Sawant shot by gunmen. (Representational photo) Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Sawant shot by gunmen. (Representational photo)

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Sawant, deputy shakha pramukh of Kurar, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Mumbai today. According to reports, multiple shots were fired and Sawant was rushed to the Shatabdi hospital. The hospital authorities declared him brought dead.

More details awaited.

