Mumbai records lowest temperature in last three years

The city on Wednesday witnessed lowest temperature in last three years after the mercury dropped to 12.5 degree celsius. “This is the lowest temperature in Mumbai in last three years. There is cold breeze blowing from north-west as well as from the north that has caused the mercury to plunge to this level,” said an officer from Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

If the cold breeze continues for next couple of days, then the temperature may continue to remain at this level, the official said. The nights have not only become colder but the day temperature too has remained on the lower side, he said.