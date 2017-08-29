Mumbai rains: From affected areas to weather forecast, all your questions answered

Mumbai rains: The regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba has predicted that the situation will not improve in the next 24 hours. Mumbai rains: The regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba has predicted that the situation will not improve in the next 24 hours.

How much has it rained in Mumbai?

The rainfall recorded by the automatic weather stations between August 27 at 8 am and August 28 at 8 am was 102 mm. Rain in Worli was 63.75 mm, Byculla 78.21 mm, Bhandup, 90.63 mm and Vikhroli, 111.96 mm. Between 11.30 am to 2.30 pm, Colaba observatory has recorded 37.6 mm rainfall, while Santacruz has recorded 126 mm rainfall. PTI quoted Meteorological department sources as saying Mumbai recorded copious rain of 65 mm in just three hours.

Is this worse than July 26, 2005?

In a statement to PTI, IMD Director General K J Ramesh declined to draw any parallel of the situation with that on July 26, 2005, when the city was inundated after being battered by rains and many were killed. “10-15 cm of rainfall in a day is normal for Mumbai. The one the city received on July 26, 2005 was unprecedented,” he said. He also said the IMD office in Mumbai was giving updates to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) and the state government at regular intervals.

Deputy Director General (western region) of IMD KS Hosalikar also refrained from drawing parallels with situation in July 26, 2005. “It’s not a 26 July, 2005 like situation as clouds over Mumbai are not that thick as these were then in 2005, but yes heavy rains are in forecast. So warnings are issued to State and BMC disaster management units,” he said.

Which are the affected areas?

There has been waterlogging in Dadar, Andheri, Worli, Kurla and Sakinaka, among other areas. BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sudhir Naik told ANI that Wadala has witnessed the maximum rainfall of 253mm. Thousands of vehicles were stranded on arterial roads in Lower Parel, Dadar, Kurla, Andheri, Khar West, Ghatkopar, Sion and Hindmata areas that were under knee to waist deep water for several hours.

What all services have been affected?

Bandra-Worli sea link has been shut for operations. The Western Railway had tweeted that due to waterlogging on tracks and point failure at Bandra following very heavy rains, three lines except UP Fast line are affected. Efforts are on to start traffic on 3 lines (except UP fast line) at Bandra as soon as possible by attending the points.

Trains were running late or stopped on all three suburban railway lines–Central, North and Harbour lines–as tracks were submerged at several places. Traffic situation is quite bad on important roads, including the Eastern and Western Express Highway, Sion-Panvel highway and LBS Marg. Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji InternationalAirport saw delay and disruptions since morning. But the operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport have resumed.

Due to strong winds and downpour since morning, six to seven flights had to do go around while landing, while four to some were diverted to nearby airports, mainly Ahmedabad. Suburban rail services, the lifeline of the metropolis, were thrown out of gear. Trains were running late or stopped on all three suburban railway lines–Central, North and Harbour lines–as tracks were submerged at several places. Meanwhile, water logging has been cleared and Traffic has started moving on Bandra Worli sea link both north and south bound, tweeted Mumbai Police.

Is more rain expected?

The Met Department today warned of more “heavy intermittent spells” in the next few hours in Mumbai and its satellite cities where incessant downpour has threw normal life out of gear. “Intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy fall at some places is likely to occur in city and the suburbs,” the IMD Mumbai said.

Charan Singh, Director, India Meteorological Department, said a ‘Red’ warning has been issued for the next 24 hours for the city and adjoining areas, indicating there could be very heavy rainfall. He said the city and surrounding areas would continue to receive heavy rainfall over the next 2-3 days.

A K Srivastav, head of climate monitoring and K Srivastav, head of climate monitoring and analysis at IMD Pune, told PTI. “The status of the weather system, which has brought heavy showers over the Mumbai region, has been upgraded from’well marked low pressure’ to ‘depression’. It means it is set to bring more rains. Hence, we have predicted an extremely heavy rainfall,” he said.

Has there been any damage to property?

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported three incidents of wall collapse, 16 incidents of short circuit and 23 incidents of trees falling in past 24 hours.

What has been the response of the BMC?

While the Indian Navy has deployed five flood rescue teams and two diving teams ready to render assistance at different locations across Mumbai, BMC said they have set up six big pumping stations. “30,000 of our staff are working on the ground,”said BMC Dy Municipal Commissioner Sudhir Naik.

Aside from this, five teams of NDRF are currently present in Mumbai, Five more teams have been moved from Pune. This is being done considering heavy rainfall in Mumbai as a precautionary and prepositioning measure.

Where should you contact for assistance?

Mumbai Police: 100

Traffic Helpline WhatsApp Number: +91-8454999999

MCGM Helpline +91-22-22694725, +91-22-22694727, 1916

