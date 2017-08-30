Mumbai rains: Senior doctor missing, search underway

Dr Deepak Amrapurkar. (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala) Dr Deepak Amrapurkar. (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala)

Even as rains have receded, and water levels are slowly coming down, family of a gastroenterologist, Dr Deepak Amrapurkar, 59, continue to look for him in Lower Parel where the senior doctor was last spotted on Tuesday evening. Amrapurkar was returning home from Bombay Hospital on Tuesday when his car got stuck in traffic.

“He asked driver to take car home and decided to walk since he thought it will take less time. Our house is 10 minutes away from where he was,” said Pallavi Godbole, his niece.

Amrapurkar has been missing since 6.45 pm on Tuesday. According to his family his umbrella was found near India Bulls, Lower Parel, and suspect he may have fallen in a manhole.

Through Tuesday night, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, police and divers launched a search for him. “He has not been found yet,” said another doctor Deepak Baid. Amrapurkar also consults in Breach Candy hospital. On Tuesday he spent the day in Bombay hospital to treat patients before finally heading home in the evening.

According to BMC officials in G South Ward, the search for him is underway. “Frequent rain is slowing the process,” a civic official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App