Mumbai Rains: Maximum City on the road to recovery after a hard day’s battle

A day after battling torrential rainfall that brought Maximum City to a standstill, Mumbai is now slowly recovering from the effects of continuous downpour that resulted in water logging in many parts of the city. With the water level receding gradually, train services started limping back to normalcy after the first train chugged out of Churchgate station a little after midnight.

As the traffic situation improved in the city, Mumbai Police also allowed vehicles to enter the city from the Goa-Mumbai and Pune-Mumbai highways after midnight. The PRO of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said at around 12.30 am that the Western Line had been restored. By morning, local train services had also resumed on Central Railway, as well as from Kurla to Dombivali. Metro rail services are also functioning normally between Andheri and Ghatkopar. Services on Harbour Line have resumed too.

Rainfall is also expected to reduce on Wednesday. “Mumbai is not going to see rains for few hours as the monsoon clouds have moved towards north,” IMD Deputy Director General KS Hosalikar said. Mumbai may experience light rainfall around afternoon, he added.

Traffic started moving from Bandra Worli Sealink towards the airport. After Vakola water logging cleared, vehicles moving towards south also resumed. Both north and south bound traffic also cleared out on Western Express Highway, Mumbai Police said.

Mumbai is inching back towards normalcy after Tuesday’s rains and water logging led to vehicular traffic and train services coming to a halt. Many flights were delayed and some were also cancelled on Tuesday. Many areas of the city were inundated with corridors of some hospitals also flooding with water, leading to increased chances of infection. Schools in Mumbai are closed on Wednesday as government officials continue to make efforts to restore the city’s pace.

