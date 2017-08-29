Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Heavy rainfall to continue for the next 24 hours

Mumbai rains: School children holding an umbrella during the rains in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI Photo) Mumbai rains: School children holding an umbrella during the rains in Mumbai on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai has been experiencing continuous and heavy downpour since Saturday morning, with the regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba predicting the situation to remain the same for next 24 hours. The rainfall recorded by the automatic weather stations between August 27 at 8 am and August 28 at 8 am was 102 mm. Rain in Worli was 63.75 mm, Byculla 78.21 mm, Bhandup, 90.63 mm and Vikhroli, 111.96 mm. Between 8.30 am to 2.30 pm Monday, the regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba recorded 35.8 mm and the one at Santacruz recorded 28.6 mm of rain.

The pouring rain has slowed down the city’s vehicular traffic. South Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour throughout Monday afternoon causing sluggish movement of traffic in the area. On social media, people have taken to tweeting out pictures and videos of the non-stop downpour using #MumbaiRains. If you’re stuck in traffic or just sitting by a window and enjoying the rains, send us pictures using #MumbaiRains

Here are the Mumbai rains LIVE updates:

12 pm: You may need to travel by the not-so-common modes of transportation to reach your respective destinations today.

11.55 am: Excessive rains have led to water entering the compounds of all buildings near Gandhi Market.

Express photo. Express photo.

11.50 am: A part of the Chunna Bhatti railway station has collapsed due to the rains!

Express photo Express photo

11.45 am: Situation at SV Road does not look too good.

This is SV Road Irla right now. Avoid at all means. #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/nwo5U4StC3 — Hardik Shah (@hardik) August 29, 2017

11.40 am: The next high tide is scheduled for 4.35 pm today. Make sure you are not carried away!

Source: tide-forecast.com Source: tide-forecast.com

11.30 am: Mumbai Police have issued a traffic advisory for those travelling on these routes. Due to heavy rainfall, southbound traffic is moving slowly along the Eastern Freeway. Traffic is also slow on Dr B R Ambedkar road, the Western Express Highway, Kherwadi. Avoid these routes if you are in a hurry!

