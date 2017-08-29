Mumbai rains LIVE updates: City under water, schools and colleges to remain shut tomorrow

Mumbai rains: People trying to cross through water logged streets in Worli. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Mumbai rains: People trying to cross through water logged streets in Worli. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Mumbai has been experiencing incessant heavy rainfall since Saturday morning, with the regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba predicting the situation to remain the same for next 24 hours. The rainfall recorded by the automatic weather stations between August 27 at 8 am and August 28 at 8 am was 102 mm. Rain in Worli was 63.75 mm, Byculla 78.21 mm, Bhandup, 90.63 mm and Vikhroli, 111.96 mm. Between 8.30 am to 2.30 pm Monday, the regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba recorded 35.8 mm and the one at Santacruz recorded 28.6 mm of rain.

The pouring rain has slowed down the city’s vehicular traffic. South Mumbai witnessed downpour throughout Monday afternoon causing sluggish movement of traffic in the area. On social media, people have taken to tweeting out pictures and videos of the non-stop downpour using #MumbaiRains. If you’re stuck in traffic or just sitting by a window and enjoying the rains, send us pictures using #MumbaiRains. With inputs from ourMumbai bureau.

Below are the Mumbai rains LIVE updates:

8.05 pm: Five teams of National Disaster Relief Force are being presently deployed in Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

8.00 pm: The iconic LalbaugCha Raja mandal is distributing food to stranded people in the wake of heavy rain.

7.50 pm: CM Fadnavis has instructed the suspension of toll collection at all Mumbai entry points and sea link till the situation gets back to normalcy.

7.15 pm: Home Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and has taken stock of the situation in Mumbai and nearby areas due to heavy rains.

Hello people, here’s a spreadsheet with tweets containing #rainhosts share it with people who’re stuck. http://t.co/DdlhprAY30 — Mehul Ved (@mehulved) August 29, 2017

6.35 pm: Schools and college authorities have been instructed to remain closed tomorrow in view of heavy rainfall, said State Education Minister Vinod Tawde.

6.14 pm: Water logging has been cleared and Traffic has started moving on Bandra Worli sea link both north and south bound: Mumbai Police

6.07 pm: PM Modi tweets on Mumbai rains, urges people to stay safe.

Urge the people of Mumbai and surrounding areas to stay safe & take all essential precautions in the wake of the heavy rain. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2017

6.05 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre has assured all possible support to the Government of Maharashtra in mitigating the situation due to heavy rains in parts of the state.

6.00 pm: Spoke to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on the situation arising due to incessant rain in Mumbai and surrounding areas: PM Narendra Modi.

5.50 pm: Helicopters, divers on standby to meet any eventuality after heavy rain.

#MumbaiRains Five(05)Flood Rescue teams+Two(02)Diving teams ready 2render assistance at different locations across Mumbai @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/mpVwjeUdUt — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 29, 2017

5.35 pm: The MeT department has forecast “extremely heavy rainfall” in the next 24 to 48 hours in the western coast of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and parts of Gujarat and Goa.

5.14 pm: Please follow these instructions to ensure safety.

#MumbaiRains : Ensure safety – Turn off power and gas connection; be alert for gas leaks; don’t touch open wires pic.twitter.com/M73bg8cei8 — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 29, 2017

5.05 pm: Bandra-Worli Sea Link has been shut for operations.

5.00 pm: If you are stuck on the road, kindly dial following numbers for Assistance from Mumbai Police and MCGM.

Mumbai Police: 100

Traffic Helpline WhatsApp Number: +91-8454999999

MCGM Helpline +91-22-22694725, +91-22-22694727, 1916

4.50 pm: Amid incessant downpour, a tree fell in a kulfi shop at Mahim. (Express Photo by Dipti Singh)

4.45 pm: Heavy tide is expected around 4.48 pm. Please remain indoors as far as possible !

#MumbaiRains Alert: Heavy tide around 4:48 PM. Heavy tide restricts drainage of water causing immense waterlogging during heavy rains. — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 29, 2017

4.40 pm: Traffic closed on Bandra Worli sea link due to water logging at Worli end: Mumbai Police.

4.33 pm: Operations at Mumbai airport have been suspended for some time due to low visibility, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport PRO told ANI.

4.30 pm: Mumbai Police advisory !

If D water on D roads is heading up to the level of your tyres, please abandon the car. Being on your 2 feet may be uncomfortable but safer — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

4.22 pm: Between 11.30 am to 2.30 pm, Colaba observatory has recorded 37.6 mm rainfall, while Santacruz has recorded 126 mm rainfall.

4.20 pm: Step up good Samaritans ! If you have shelter to offer, please tweet with the hashtag #RainHosts.

Please follow the hashtag #RainHosts if you are stuck in Mumbai. Please tweet with the hashtag if you have shelter to offer, with details. — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) August 29, 2017

4:10 pm: Due to heavy rainfall, Uber services in the city have also been severely hit.

3.55 pm: People crossing through a waterlogged road near century bazar signal at Worli. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

3.45 pm: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visits State Disaster Management Control room to inspect the current situation. “I have talked to BMC disaster management cell and Mumbai police over hotline. Mantralaya staff told to leave early,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visits State Disaster Management Control room to oversee present scenario #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/w3XcWapz6x — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

3.40 pm: Meanwhile, renowned cartoonist RK Laxman’s 69-year-old illustration seems to be still relevant for Mumbai.

04 July 1948: R K Laxman on Bombay Rains. The cover page of Illustrated Weekly of India#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/67SsRMi4UA — Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) August 29, 2017

3.20 pm: Zero visibility at Bandra-Worli Sea Link due to heavy rainfall.

3.15 pm: After all, heavy rainfall has been a legacy of Mumbai.

1957: Illustrated Weekly of India cover with Bombay rains as theme#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/6CXX1USrsn — Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) August 29, 2017

3.10 pm: In case of any emergency, kindly contact the Mumbai Police at 100.

If you are stuck on the road , kindly dial 100 or contact us on Twitter. We will assist you #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

3.05 pm: National Disaster Management Authority has asked people not to drive in water.

#MumbaiRains DO NOT DRIVE in Water. If your Vehicle Engine stops do not try to restart.Keep Phones Charged.Use SMS. Move to higher places. pic.twitter.com/QbS2Y4Zs3Z — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 29, 2017

3.00 pm: KS Hosalikar, deputy director general (western region) of India Meteorological Department, has said that the situation is not similar to July 26, 2005. “It’s not a 26 July 2005 like situation as clouds over Mumbai are not that thick as these were then in 2005, but yes heavy rains are in forecast. So warnings are issued to State and BMC disaster management units,” he said.

2.50 pm: All schools have been closed in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall.

2.40 pm: Mumbai police has asked people to avoid waterfronts around 4.30 pm due to high tide.

High tide of 3.32mts at 16:30 Avoid waterfronts,sitting on tetrapods or on promenades. Pls cooperate with policemen on duty #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

2.35 pm: Gandhi Market, one of the arterial roads connecting Central suburbs to South Mumbai, is inundated with water.

Mumbai rains: Gandhi road filled with water. (Express photo) Mumbai rains: Gandhi road filled with water. (Express photo)

2.30 pm: According to news agency ANI, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that Mumbai and suburban areas have received more than 70 mm of rainfall in the past one hour and more than 100 mm rain since 8.30 am today.

2.25 pm: There is no respite from the rain and people continue to be stalled at various parts of the city.

Mumbai rains: Tree uprooted at Prabhadevi. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Mumbai rains: Tree uprooted at Prabhadevi. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

2.20 pm: Ministry of Railways informed that due to heavy rainfall and water logging on tracks and point failure at Bandra, three lines except UP Fast Line have been affected. “Efforts are on to start traffic on 3 lines (except UP fast line) at Bandra as soon as possible by attending the points,” the Ministry tweeted.

3/Points at Bandra attended, traffic to start soon with speed restrictions at points. Trains will be delayed by 10-15 mins for some time — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 29, 2017

2.15 pm: Priyanka Bansal, a chartered accountant, took over an hour to travel to her office on western express highway from her home in Amboli, Andheri, in contrast to a usual time span of ten minutes. “The Andheri subway is filled with water and a lot of cars and autos got stuck in water. Engines of a lot of vehicles shut down. I have been in auto under Andheri metro bridge for half an hour. The traffic is not even inching ahead,” she said.

Mumbai rains: Andheri subway on Tuesday morning. (Express photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala) Mumbai rains: Andheri subway on Tuesday morning. (Express photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala)

2.10 pm: KS Hosalikar, deputy director general (western region) of India Meteorological Department, said, “The circulation of low pressure area from south west Madhya Pradesh moving westward is likely to intensify into depression and that is likely to give heavy rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra.”

2.05 pm: Wards and corridors of King Edward Memorial Hospital are flooded with water, making doctors worry about infection control. The pediatric ward of the hospital is filled with water.

2.00 pm: Torrential rains have yet again caused water logging across the city.

Mumbai rains: People crossing through a waterlogged road near century bazar signal at Worli. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Mumbai rains: People crossing through a waterlogged road near century bazar signal at Worli. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

1.50 pm: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has issued a statement saying, “In view of heavy rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan area, 2 teams of 5 BN, NDRF have been moved from Sudumbare, Pune today at 12.45 hrs as a precautionary and prepositioning measure. Due to this movement. total 5 teams of NDRF will be available in Mumbai.”

1.40 pm: Traffic is moving slowly in many places due to heavy rainfall and water logging.

Mumbai rains: Mumbai traffic. (Source- Mumbai rains: Mumbai traffic. (Source- Google maps)

1.30 pm: Traffic badly affected on Dadar TT, the two thoroughfares connecting central and western suburbs.

Mumbai rains: This is what Dadar TT looks like right now. (Express photo) Mumbai rains: This is what Dadar TT looks like right now. (Express photo)

1.20 pm: Again? has the BMC failed to manage Mumbai during the monsoon? Take our poll and tell us what you think.

1.05 pm: In case of any emergency related to Mumbai rains, you can call on helpline number 1916. The BMC control rooms are active.

12.55 pm: Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray’s son, has asked people to step out of their houses only if it is absolutely necessary.

All pumps and pumping stations are in operation. It isn’t a panic situation but only step outside your house is absolutely necessary — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 29, 2017

12.45 pm: Up and down locals on the main line in Central Railway (CR) have been stranded at Parel for the past half an hour due to water logging between Kurla and Parel railway stations. There are heavy crowds at both the stations.

Mumbai rains: Kurla railway station. (Express photo) Mumbai rains: Kurla railway station. (Express photo)

12.35 pm: Given the situation of the roads and the difficulty in commuting, several companies have asked their employees to work from home. Everymedia, a Jogeshwari West based company, has told their employees to work from the comfort of their own houses. Few others are calling it a half day.

12.25 pm: There’s a 15 to 20 minutes delay in the arrival and departure of flights from Mumbai airport. Till now, five flights have had to go around and two have been diverted.

12.15 pm: Here’s a live feed of all the tweets with the hashtag #MumbaiRains

12.05 pm: As per an alert issued by Head of Bhivpuri and Khopoli Hydro Power Station, the Walwhan Lake situated in Lonavla is overflowing and had reached a level of 633.79 Mtr by 8 am on August 27. The full supply level of the lake is 635.20 Mtr. “As this area is experiencing heavy rainfall since past few days, it is to inform you that this dam is likely to over flow if the situation continues,” the advisory said.

12 pm: You may need to travel by the not-so-common modes of transportation to reach your respective destinations today.

11.55 am: Excessive rains have led to water entering the compounds of all buildings near Gandhi Market.

Mumbai rains: Buildings near Gandhi Market (Express photo) Mumbai rains: Buildings near Gandhi Market (Express photo)

11.50 am: A part of the Chunna Bhatti railway station has collapsed due to the rains!

Mumbai rains: Chunna Bhatti railway station. (Express photo) Mumbai rains: Chunna Bhatti railway station. (Express photo)

11.45 am: Situation at SV Road does not look too good.

This is SV Road Irla right now. Avoid at all means. #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/nwo5U4StC3 — Hardik Shah (@hardik) August 29, 2017

11.40 am: The next high tide is scheduled for 4.35 pm today. Make sure you are not carried away!

Source: tide-forecast.com Source: tide-forecast.com

11.30 am: Mumbai Police have issued a traffic advisory for those travelling on these routes. Due to heavy rainfall, southbound traffic is moving slowly along the Eastern Freeway. Traffic is also slow on Dr B R Ambedkar road, the Western Express Highway, Kherwadi. Avoid these routes if you are in a hurry!

