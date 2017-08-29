Mumbai rains: How to escape from your car if you get stuck in floods

According to BMC the highest rainfall was recorded by S ward weather stations which includes areas in Bhadup and Mulund between 2 am and 3 am, the area received 25.15 mm rainfall. (Express Photo) According to BMC the highest rainfall was recorded by S ward weather stations which includes areas in Bhadup and Mulund between 2 am and 3 am, the area received 25.15 mm rainfall. (Express Photo)

Heavy rains have continued in parts of Mumbai from Saturday morning. The continuous downpour caused massive waterlogging in several areas. Traffic was severely affected in low-lying areas of Matunga, Dadar and Parel, the thoroughfares connecting central and western suburbs. According to a latest issued by Head of Bhivpuri and Khopoli Hydro Power Station, the Walwhan Lake in Lonavla is overflowing and reached a level of 633.79 m by 8 am on August 27.

Driving on streets in water-logging areas poses serious risk. There is always a risk of misjudging the depth of water on roads, and driving in such situations is not advisable. The depth of water may not allow your car to move further and you may get stuck inside. The biggest risk in such situations occur if you have electric windows and central locking. The pressure from water around your car may not allow your car doors to open. And if your car does not have the traditional lever windows and has electric windows, then if your car stops working due to a short circuit, the electric windows as well as the doors, won’t open, and you may remain stuck inside the car.

Here are a few things you could do to escape from your car in case you get stuck inside a vehicle during floods:

* First, if you are living in a flood-prone areas or areas which see heavy rainfall, keep an emergency hammer inside your glove box so that you can break open a window and escape from the car. Some companies also sell flashlight which is used as a window-breaking tool.

* In case you don’t have these instruments, your best bet is to escape by breaking the windshield and escape from there, rather than trying to break the side windows. The easier option is to kick kick open the windshield, since it is not locked into anything, unlike side windows, which are covered by weatherstripping on top. You can kick open the windshield by leaning backwards into your car and striking it with your feet, kicking it away from you.

