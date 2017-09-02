Probe ordered into doctor’s death

During a search operation for a Mumbai doctor who is feared to have fallen into a manhole. (Source: Ganesh Shirsekar) During a search operation for a Mumbai doctor who is feared to have fallen into a manhole. (Source: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Friday ordered a probe into the death of gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amrapurkar on August 29, after he fell into an open manhole. A one-man inquiry committee of Additional Commissioner (eastern suburbs) Vijay Singhal will probe the incident. The inquiry report is expected to be submitted within 15 days.

The circular issued by Mehta on September 1 states that “Following the heavy rainfall on August 29, the entire Senapati Bapat Marg and S L Matkar road in G south ward were flooded. With an intention to let the water recede quickly “somebody” opened the manhole (8×6 barrel drain).

It is said that Dr Amrapurkar fell into this manhole and lost his life. Hence an inquiry will be conducted in the matter by the additional commissioner (eastern suburbs).”

The additional commissioner has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry, find reasons/ factors that led to the tragic incident and propose action to be taken in the matter, besides suggesting measures to avoid such incidents in future.

The move came a day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mumbai chapter, wrote to the municipal commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), demanding an investigation in the matter followed by appropriate action. Holding the BMC responsible for Dr Amrapurkar’s “untimely” death, the IMA also decided to move court and file a public interest litigation (PIL).

In Tuesday’s rains, Dr Amrapurkar, a gastroenterologist at the Bombay Hospital, is said to have slipped into a manhole while wading through rainwater and died. His body was found two days later near Worli Koliwada.

