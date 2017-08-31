Two days after Mumbai rains, Dr Deepak Amrapurkar’s body found at Worli

During a search operation for a Mumbai doctor who fell into a manhole. Dr Deepak Amrapurkar was found dead early this morning. (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar) During a search operation for a Mumbai doctor who fell into a manhole. Dr Deepak Amrapurkar was found dead early this morning. (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)

Dr Deepak Amrapurkar, the 59-year-old gastroenterologist who had gone missing after Tuesday’s downpour in Mumbai, was confirmed dead earlier this morning after his body was found near Worli. “We got a call from a local at 6.30 am of a body being found near a drain opening in Worli. Amrapurkar’s family has identified the body and it has been sent for a post mortem at Sion Hospital,” Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sunil Deshmukh told The Indian Express.

Amrapurkar was said to have fallen into a manhole near Lower Parel while walking on a flooded road on Tuesday evening. Family members earlier told The Indian Express that the gastroenterologist was returning home from Bombay Hospital when he decided to walk home as it was around 10 minutes away.

“He asked the driver to take the car home and decided to walk,” said Pallavi Godbole, his niece. “His house is just 10 minutes away from where he left the vehicle. However, the driver reached home, but he didn’t. We have been searching for him since then,” she said, adding they couldn’t get through to his cellphone.

At least six persons, including a lawyer who was locked in his car on a waterlogged road, died and seven others were reported missing in Mumbai a day after the city recorded its highest rainfall since 2005. Four people were killed in Thane, another four died in Palghar.

“None of the manholes had been opened by us on Tuesday… In any case, they are only opened during the day,” said a Storm Water Drainage (SWD) department official. Mumbai rains: 14 killed, search for a missing doctor.

