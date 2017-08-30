Mumbai rains and Hurricane Harvey: A look at how these calamities brought two cities to its knees

Mumbai recorded the highest ever 12-hour rainfall since 2005 on Tuesday with 315.8 mm of rain in 12 hours ending 8.30 pm. The continuous downpour disrupted life in the financial capital, with suburban train services, flights and other modes of transport coming to a halt and leaving thousands of commuters with no option but to wade through waters to get home or to shelter. In several parts of the city, inundation affected power supply as well. The death toll on Wednesday touched five, including two children. The rains, which began on Saturday, have eased as Mumbai limps back to normalcy.
While Mumbai is reeling under heavy rains and waterlogging, Hurricane Harvey has wreaked havoc in Texas. Incessant rains and “catastrophic flooding” has left at least 10 dead in the US’ fourth largest city. Houses have been submerged and thousands of people displaced. Harvey, likely the fiercest hurricane to hit the US in over a decade, landed last Friday, with winds of nearly 130 mph (209 kph).
Here are pictures from the two cities, in different parts of the world, which are reeling under adverse weather conditions.
Follow our LIVE blog on the Mumbai rains here.
Mumbai rains: Why maximum city won’t forget August 29 easily — a recap
Hurricane Harvey: 24-year-old Indian student dies, another in critical condition at Houston
In pictures: Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey
(With inputs from agencies)
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App