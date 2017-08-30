Mumbai rains and Hurricane Harvey: A look at how these calamities brought two cities to its knees

Commuters wade through waist-height water at Hindamatha in Parel as heavy rains lash the city on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar) Commuters wade through waist-height water at Hindamatha in Parel as heavy rains lash the city on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai recorded the highest ever 12-hour rainfall since 2005 on Tuesday with 315.8 mm of rain in 12 hours ending 8.30 pm. The continuous downpour disrupted life in the financial capital, with suburban train services, flights and other modes of transport coming to a halt and leaving thousands of commuters with no option but to wade through waters to get home or to shelter. In several parts of the city, inundation affected power supply as well. The death toll on Wednesday touched five, including two children. The rains, which began on Saturday, have eased as Mumbai limps back to normalcy.

While Mumbai is reeling under heavy rains and waterlogging, Hurricane Harvey has wreaked havoc in Texas. Incessant rains and “catastrophic flooding” has left at least 10 dead in the US’ fourth largest city. Houses have been submerged and thousands of people displaced. Harvey, likely the fiercest hurricane to hit the US in over a decade, landed last Friday, with winds of nearly 130 mph (209 kph).

Here are pictures from the two cities, in different parts of the world, which are reeling under adverse weather conditions.

Heavy rains causes waterlogging in Thane on Tuesday. (Express photo/Deepak Joshi) Heavy rains causes waterlogging in Thane on Tuesday. (Express photo/Deepak Joshi)

Follow our LIVE blog on the Mumbai rains here.

A man stands in deep flood water along West Little York Road as Addicks Reservoir surpasses capacity due to near constant rain from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday in Houston. (Photo via AP) A man stands in deep flood water along West Little York Road as Addicks Reservoir surpasses capacity due to near constant rain from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday in Houston. (Photo via AP)

Mumbai rains: Why maximum city won’t forget August 29 easily — a recap

People wade through water on a flooded street in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) People wade through water on a flooded street in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Hurricane Harvey: 24-year-old Indian student dies, another in critical condition at Houston

A home is surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday in Houston. (AP Photo) A home is surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey Tuesday in Houston. (AP Photo)

Evacuees take shelter from Tropical Storm Harvey in the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, U.S. (Photo via Reuters) Evacuees take shelter from Tropical Storm Harvey in the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, U.S. (Photo via Reuters)

In pictures: Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Commuters stranded near Andheri railway station on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Santosh Parab) Commuters stranded near Andheri railway station on Tuesday. (Express Photo/Santosh Parab)

People are evacuated from their flooded house by the fire department in the Concord Bridge neighborhood as Addicks Reservoir surpasses capacity due to near constant rain from Tropical Storm Harvey. (Photo via AP) People are evacuated from their flooded house by the fire department in the Concord Bridge neighborhood as Addicks Reservoir surpasses capacity due to near constant rain from Tropical Storm Harvey. (Photo via AP)

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd