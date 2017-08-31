Mumbai rains: Among dead, a lawyer locked in car

A car washed away by the Dahisar river in Borivali East, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Amit Chakravarty) A car washed away by the Dahisar river in Borivali East, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Amit Chakravarty)

Over a dozen people, including a lawyer locked in his car on a water-logged road, died in and around Mumbai and seven were reported missing after gushing waters swept them away.

The body of Priyen Methia, 35, was found in his car at Sion on Wednesday. Police said Methia left home telling his mother that he was going to his friend’s place. “The lawyer arrived in Gandhi Market on Tuesday night and parked his car. While parking it, he accidentally triggered the central lock and got stuck inside as the area was waterlogged,” said DCP N Ambika.

Suspecting that he was unconscious, when police rushed him to the Sion hospital, the doctors there declared him dead around 9.30am on Wednesday. An officer said, “We suspect that the car’s central locking system got stuck due to the water. The windows were rolled up too. We suspect he suffocated to death.”

In Vikhroli-Parksite, two tenements collapsed due to the downpour, killing two children. A three-year-old girl, Kalyani Jangam, died and her parents sustained injuries after their house collapsed in the same area. In Asalpha, Ramesh Tiwari (45) died after a portion of an electricity sub-station fell on his house. His wife, Manju (35) and son Krish(9) were injured. In Powai, Dilip Satyanarayan (32) drowned in a lake on Wednesday.

An official said three people, Rajina Shaikh, Shahid Shaikh and Gangara Balgude, drowned in nullahs at separate places in Thane. An unidentified body was found in Kalwa. Four others were reported dead in Palghar.

