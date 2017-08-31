Mumbai rains: 2,600 calls in a day, how cops reached out

Commutters stranded at Hindamatha, Parel as heavy rains lash on Mumbai city on tuesday.

Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar Commutters stranded at Hindamatha, Parel as heavy rains lash on Mumbai city on tuesday.Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

FROM QUERIES about missing family members to calls for food and water, nearly 170 officers in Mumbai Police control room answered over 2,600 calls from across the country on Tuesday.

Most calls were about tree falls, traffic jams and ‘fighting’. Post midnight, however, majority of the calls were from woman asking about their husbands who had not returned home, said the officers. Of the 2,600 calls received, 1,590 were Calls For Service and 1,020 ‘calls for enquiry’.

An analysis of call details in the 24 hours post Monday midnight revealed that the maximum — 264 — were received for tree falls, followed by 186 for traffic jams and 116 about ‘people fighting’.

The control room also responded to people through their Twitter handle. Joint Commissioner of Police Deven Bharti said, “Social media helped us reach out to stranded residents. Once we received a complaint on our Twitter handle, our team would get in touch and note his/her grievance. An on-ground team would then be mobilised to help the person.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App