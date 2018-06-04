Maharashtra weather LIVE: Thunderstorm, heavy rain lash Mumbai, Thane

Thunderstorm and heavy rain lashed several parts of Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai and Thane, on Monday evening. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of more rain over the Western coast, especially in the capital, later this week.
In Nashik, five people were killed in two separate rain-related incidents over the weekend. A woman and her three minor daughters were killed when a tree fell on them in Dhule district, while a man died when lightning struck him in Nashik district yesterday. Heavy pre-monsoon rains lashed parts of Nashik district on Saturday and Sunday, causing damage to several houses and crops.
Live Blog
M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said monsoon is "strengthening" from June 7 and Kerala, coastal Karnataka, the Konkan belt, including Mumbai, and Goa are likely to witness "very heavy rains" and "possible flooding" from June 10 onwards. "Monsoon is strengthening. Increased rains expected from 7 June Kerala Coastal Karnataka Konkan & Goa coasts Very heavy rains & possible flooding from 10th onwards especially coastal Karnataka Konkan & Goa including Mumbai Details of IMD forecast. Watch out," he said in a tweet.
"Rainfall activity is likely to increase over parts of Maharashtra and Goa states from June 6, leading to advance of southwest monsoon over these areas during June 6 to June 8," the IMD said in its bulletin on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the weather department had said monsoon is likely to reach the state and neighbouring Goa in the next two days. Rain over the western coast, especially in Mumbai, is likely to peak between June 8 and 10, private agency Skymet said.
