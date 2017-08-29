Top Stories: Mumbai rains hit air traffic and train services, Kohli’s dance with Shami’s daughter

Here are the top stories:

Mumbai rains: Five things you should know

Incessant rain has brought Mumbai to a standstill with major parts of the Maximum City being inundated in water. Roads are submerged and train services have been hit hard. Daily commuters have been stranded in various parts of the city. The regional Meteorological Centre, Colaba has predicted that the situation will not improve in the next 24 hours, triggering fears of a 2005-like deluge.

Here are five things you should know about Mumbai rains:

1. Communication services hit hard:

Traffic badly affected on Dadar TT, the two thoroughfares connecting central and western suburbs. Heavy water-logging is expected at Bandra Kurla Complex.

2. High tide warning issued by IMD:

IMD has issued a high tide warning for later in the evening in Mumbai. In this regard, Mumbai Police has asked citizens to avoid waterfronts and promenades. Popular destinations like the Marine Drive, Chowpatty and Haji Ali Dargah, and areas like Churchgate, Dadar, Mahim, and Worli Seaface are to be avoided.

3. BMC’s response to the rains

The BMC has released an emergency number for people effected due to Mumbai rains. People can call up the helpline number 1916, apart from the police emergency number 100.

4. The damage caused

Incessant rains have uprooted many trees and instances of wall collapse in many water-logged parts have also been reported. South Mumbai witnessed heavy downpour causing traffic snarls. Byculla station has been flooded, leaving many commuters stranded.

5. Worst rains since 2005

Mumbai struggled in waist-deep water lashed by what weather officials believe could be the heaviest and longest spell of rain since July 2005. The floods in 2005 were the worst the city had seen in almost 50 years.

Dhyan Chand with the ball vs. France in the 1936 Olympic semi-finals (Wikimedia Commons) Dhyan Chand with the ball vs. France in the 1936 Olympic semi-finals (Wikimedia Commons)

When sports legend Dhyan Chand was offered a job by Adolf Hitler

The Allahabad-born Dhyan Chand had joined the Indian army at the age of 16 and began a career that would go on to make him a legendary figure in the history of Indian sports. To Chand, Hockey was nothing less than a ‘religion’. As he mentions in his autobiography, “ever since I started playing this beautiful game, I became one of its great devotees.”

Mumbai: A view of a waterlogged steet in Mumbai on Tuesday after heavy rains. PTI Photo (PTI8_29_2017_000145A) Mumbai: A view of a waterlogged steet in Mumbai on Tuesday after heavy rains. PTI Photo (PTI8_29_2017_000145A)

WATCH | Moto G5S Plus First Look

Motorola Moto G5S Plus will launch in the Indian market today, and this smartphone will be offering dual-rear cameras at a mid-range pricing. The Moto G5S Plus will be an Amazon exclusive smartphone, and users can register on the website to be notified about the unveiling. It is not clear if Motorola will have a registered sale for this phone, or whether it will be available for open sale from today itself.

Pehredaar Piya Ki producer Sumeet Mittal said, “We will focus on the positivity and focus our energies on bringing another show soon. We work for the audience and that’s how it will always be.” Pehredaar Piya Ki producer Sumeet Mittal said, “We will focus on the positivity and focus our energies on bringing another show soon. We work for the audience and that’s how it will always be.”

Irresponsible social media buzz caused the end of Pehredaar Piya Ki, says producer Sumeet Mittal

Producer Sumeet Mittal in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com opened up about the end of Pehredaar Piya Ki. He said, “From the time the show went on air, there has been a constant buzz about it. We were really hoping that our show would remain unaffected by all the petitions and go strong. After the BCCC issued a notice to move it to the post 10pm slot, we were heartbroken. This show was meant for a specific audience and it was best suited at the 8:30pm slot. We recently had a meeting with the channel where we put across our grievances and issues. We mutually concluded that it was best to pull the curtains down than air it at a wrong slot.”

Shraddha Kapoor film Haseena Parker’s new song Tere Bina is a soothing one.

Watch Haseena Parkar song Tere Bina: Shraddha Kapoor track is soothing to the ears but not pleasing to the eyes

Haseena Parkar aka Shraddha Kapoor has so far bore a daunting and a serious look in whatever we saw of her in the film’s trailers. But now she reveals her romantic side with her on screen husband Ankur Bhatia in its new song, “Tere Bina”, sung by the ever melodious Arijit Singh. The song will instantly tug at your heart strings but here’s the catch, the visuals are something that would turn off all your imaginations.

Virat Kohli dances with Mohammed Shami’s daughter Aairah to celebrate series win against Sri Lanka; watch video

The Indian cricket team has been on a roar as they recently sealed the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a six-wicket win in the third ODI to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. The win over Sri Lanka marks India’s fourth consecutive series win under Virat Kohli’s leadership. And the captain celebrated it this time with Mohammed Shami’s two-year old daughter on the dance floor.

Amidst Mumbai rains, Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi had a most adorable spat on Twitter. (Source: Twitter) Amidst Mumbai rains, Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi had a most adorable spat on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Mumbai Rains: Lara Dutta uses Mahesh Bhupathi’s towels to block rainwater; HE hates it, tweeple love it!

Much like any lady of the house who will do whatever necessary to protect their home, former actress Lara Dutta needed to keep out rainwater from their Mumbai residence, and decided to use all those many towels that her husband tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi had treasured over the years. Quite smug, Dutta took to Twitter to share a photo of her innovative use of those towels, tagging the husband. “Putting our Wimbledon,US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use! @Maheshbhupathi #MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks!” she tweeted.

Well, this is how potty training should be! Hoomans can learn a tip or two. (Source: Well, this is how potty training should be! Hoomans can learn a tip or two. (Source: Akshay Kumar / Twitter)

WATCH: Akshay Kumar shares video of DOG with better TOILET ETIQUETTE than many!

As Toilet: Ek Prem Katha continues to rule the box office, protagonist Akshay Kumar’s putting his own funny and quirky spin on promotions – in a way – by creating awareness about toilets and toilet training. Recently, the Khiladi star shared an adorable video on Twitter with a very important message.

