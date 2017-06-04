Mumbai, Pune stations on alert after ‘terror’ letter found

SECURITY has been raised at all railway stations in Mumbai-Pune region based on an alert issued by Government Railway Police (GRP), Mumbai, after the Railway Protection Force (RPF) found a letter at Mumbai’s Dadar railway station with information on purported terror strikes planned for Mumbai and Pune.

The Hindi letter in Roman script states, “Bhai (Chhota Shakil) ne jo Pakistan se aadmi India me bhej diye he unse Mumbai or Pune me bada dhamaka karne ka plan banane ke liye Muzzafar Shaha Puna se Bombay aanewala he aage kya karna he kaise karna hai wo Muzaffar batayega (Bhai has sent a few men from Pakistan for a big blast in Mumbai and Pune; Muzaffar Shaha is coming from Pune to Mumbai to give shape to the plan. He will tell you what is to be done).”

The letter mentions three cellphone numbers and says, “Muzaffar ko contact karo or kya karna he samajlo (contact Muzaffar and figure out what has to be done).”

The police have launched a probe to confirm authenticity of the letter.

According to sources, a woman, aged around 20, handed over a blue purse to RPF constables on duty on the pedestrian bridge at Dadar railway station around 9.30 am on Friday. RPF officials found the letter inside.

Refusing to give details since probe is on, an officer privy to investigations said the woman is being questioned, as are some people associated with the phone numbers mentioned in the letter. No arrests have been made yet, the officer said.

The special branch of GRP, Mumbai, has issued an alert and asked all its police officials and staff to be cautious and carry out anti-sabotage checks at railway stations under its jurisdiction. GRP officials have reportedly been asked to coordinate with RPF in carrying out checks and patrolling.

