Mumbai prepares for PM Modi Visist: Jalpujan for Shivaji’s statue, key infra projects on plate tomorrow

APART FROM the jalpujan for Chhatrapati Shivaji’s mammoth statue in the Arabian Sea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mumbai on Saturday, December 24, will also be laying the foundation stone for other projects — two Metro projects, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, flyovers at Kalanagar Junction and Kurla-Vakola elevated road. The function will be held at MMRDA Grounds at the Bandra Kurla Complex at 3 pm.

The key infrastructure projects are expected to make commute in the city much easier. While plans for many Metro projects in the city are in the pipeline, Metro 2B and 4 are the next lines to begin work. The two Metro corridors are aimed at reducing overcrowding in suburban trains and relieving the city of its vehicular traffic woes.

Connecting DN Nagar in Andheri to Mankhurd, the 23.5-km Metro-2B corridor is expected to be completed by 2021 and will halt at 22 stations, including Nanavati Hospital, Khira Nagar, National College, MMRDA, Kurla Terminal, Eastern Express Highway, Diamond Garden and Chembur. The Metro will have interchanges with Metro 1 at DN Nagar, Bandra suburban railway station, Metro 3 and at Kurla with Central Railway and Metro 4. It will also improve the North-South and East-West connectivity in the city. After the completion of the entire Line 2 connecting Dahisar to Mankhurd via Charkop and Bandra, it is touted to benefit 21 lakh passengers by 2031 and reduce travel time to 80 minutes.

The 32-km Wadala-Ghatkopar-Mulund-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridor will not only provide better transport to many Thane commuters travelling to the city but will also lead to development in the suburb. Also expected to be completed by 2021, it will complete the distance in all of 64 minutes. Planned at a cost of Rs 19,097 crore, the route is expected to benefit 12 lakh passengers by 2031. There will be interchanges at Wadala (Monorail), Kurla Eastern Express Highway (Metro Line 2B) and Kapurbawdi (Metro Line 5).

The 22-km long six-laned Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also called the Sewri-Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour Link, will establish connectivity between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Beginning in Sewri and terminating at Chirle village, near Nhava Sheva, it is also planned to connect with Mumbai-Pune Expressway. With improved connectivity the island city will be congested, at the same time leading to the development of the area along with parts of Raigad district.

The two planned flyovers at Kalanagar Junction in Bandra – one towards the Bandra Worli Sea Link and the other approaching Bandra-Kurla Complex and the 5-km long Kurla-Vakola Elevated Road, that will be an extension to Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, will play an important role for the busy business district. While reducing traffic congestion within the complex, it is also expected to allow seamless connectivity to BKC.