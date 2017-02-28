Two passengers steal autorickshaw from driver

TWO PERSONS allegedly drove away an autorickshaw after assaulting the driver on the intervening night of February 26 and 27 in Dahisar, a northern suburb of Mumbai. Police are looking for the two suspects and have registered a case of theft at MHB Colony police station.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The incident occurred at 12.30 am near St Louis high school in Dahisar West. The two accused entered the victim’s autorickshaw as passengers.

“The two accused boarded the autorickshaw from Dahisar suburban train station and told the driver to go to Navgaon in Dahisar. On the way, near the banks of Dahisar river and in front of St Louis school, one of the accused gave a 500 rupee note to the driver. The driver declined to take the note as he did not have change which led to an argument,” said police sub-inspector VH Vagare, investigating officer in the case at MHB Colony police station.

It was then that one of the accused pulled out the key from the vehicle while the other pushed out the driver from the vehicle.

Both of them then made away with the vehicle, the police say. The autorickshaw, which Yadav drove on rent from its owner, was worth Rs 1,40,000.

The autorickshaw driver, Omprakash Ramsamuj Yadav, filed a complaint at MHB colony police station. The two accused, believed to be in their twenties, have not yet been identified or arrested.

“We are checking CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused,” the officer added. A case under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the two accused.