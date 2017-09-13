Mumbai police to review security guidelines for schools

Police will gather feedback from parents, Parents-Teachers Associations and school administrations. (File Photo) Police will gather feedback from parents, Parents-Teachers Associations and school administrations. (File Photo)

In the wake of murder of a seven-year-old boy at Ryan International School in Gurgaon, the city police are going to review the security guidelines issued to schools. “The Mumbai police have already issued guidelines to schools. After the incident in Gurgaon, we are going a step ahead and will review these guidelines,” city police commissioner Datta Padsalgikar said today.

For this, police will gather feedback from parents, Parents-Teachers Associations and school administrations, he said.

“We will discuss various aspects of safety and security of children and will issue fresh guidelines to schools,” Padsalgikar said. A Deputy Commissioner of Police-level officer who looks after the issues related to women, children and elderly persons will be the nodal officer for this exercise, he said. “We will issue the revised security guidelines at the earliest,” the commissioner told PTI.

Padsalgikar mentioned that two years ago, the city police launched `Police Didi’ initiative, where a woman police officer visits schools regularly and talks to students of classes up to std IV about safety precautions. This has led to prevention or early detection of crimes against children at many places, the commissioner said.

