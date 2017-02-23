Mumbai Police react to Shobha De tweet

Shobha De was trolled on Twitter for her post (Right) on Tuesday. Shobha De was trolled on Twitter for her post (Right) on Tuesday.

The Mumbai police have responded quickly to writer Shobha De’s tweet on Tuesday in which she shared a picture of an overweight policeman and captioned it ‘Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai today!’. The attempt to poke fun at the police, however, backfired after the Mumbai police tweeted that it was not one of their cops. “We love puns too Ms De but this one is totally misplaced. Uniform/official not ours. We expect better from responsible citizens like you,” said the Mumbai police tweet. It was pointed out that the cop in the picture was from the Madhya Pradesh police.

The Mumbai police which wasn’t tagged by De in her initial tweet learnt about her tweet after a senior officer came across it. The web development cell of the Mumbai Police, which is responsible for monitoring its social media profiles, was activated and a ‘befitting’ reply was composed, vetted and then posted. This unit has a creative consultant who helps in content which is put on Mumbai police twitter handle and other social media platforms.

“While initially, the Mumbai Police was in two minds on whether or not to reply to De fearing it could backfire on them for taking humour seriously, senior officials decided to respond with a stern reply,” said an official.

“After learning about the tweet, we verified the facts and reverted to De through our Twitter handle that the official in picture is not from Mumbai police,” a spokesperson for Mumbai police said.

De tweeted on Wednesday saying she was just suggesting that the police force needs to be healthier.

“Mumbai/ Maharashtra police pranaam. No offence intended. MP police consult a dietician, its an asli, undoctored image doing the rounds,” she tweeted. De told The Indian Express, “I have reverted to them with my tweet and have nothing more to add.” However, if the policeman (in the picture) belongs to any other state then that is also not fine and is a reason to worry,” she said.

The web development cell headed by an ACP rank officer monitors the twitter handle round-the-clock working in two shifts. On Wednesday, when De reverted with an unapologetic message stating she did not mean to offend anyone, the team decided not to react and hasn’t bothered to revert,” said the official.

Taking a leaf from the Bengaluru City Police, Mumbai Police made a foray into cyber space in December 2015. With timely responses, whacky one-liners with a touch of Bollywood for its online campaigns, the Mumbai police have made even the average troll interesting. And the figures back their claims. With 1.7 million followers, the Mumbai police are way ahead of the first movers, the Bengaluru counterpart which has 5.25 lakh followers. “This is not the first time the team has come across a nasty tweet. In the past an editor with an international magazine had tweeted something distasteful and a stern reply was posted even then,” said the official.

The Twitterati, meanwhile, had a field day trolling and accusing author-cum-columinst Shobha De of body shaming after she shared the picture of the overweight policeman.