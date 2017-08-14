Mumbai police on their toes as I-Day, Dahi Handi on same day

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and BMC headquarters illuminated in tricolours on the eve of Independence Day on Monday. PTI Photo Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and BMC headquarters illuminated in tricolours on the eve of Independence Day on Monday. PTI Photo

The Mumbai police are on high alert and have tightened the security ahead of Independence Day tomorrow which coincides with Dahi Handi celebrations this year. “We are taking all possible security measures,” a senior police officer said.

Security at all sensitive establishments and important buildings in the city has been increased. Police patrolling has been stepped up and vehicles coming into the city are being checked at entry points.

Units of the Quick Response Team, Anti Terrorism Squad, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Crime Branch and reserve forces are ready for deployment, the officer said. “In view of Independence Day and Dahi Handi, we are deploying enough forces to maintain law and order,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Karandikar.

Dahi Handi celebrations, the chief attraction of which is `Govinda troupes’ competing to form human pyramids and break pitchers strung high above the ground for hefty cash prizes, attract large crowds.

This would pose additional challenge for the city police who would already be on their toes on Independence Day tomorrow. Though the “glamour” surrounding Dahi Handi competitions seems to be a bit down in the city this time, police will keep tight vigil and deploy plainclothes personnel for monitoring crowds, another officer added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App