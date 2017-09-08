Cop injured in pothole mishap dies

Santosh Shinde Santosh Shinde

A 42-YEAR-OLD Mumbai Police constable who fell from his two-wheeler after it hit a pothole on the Sion-Panvel highway last Thursday died on Wednesday night. Santosh Shinde — he had won several recommendations for his detection skills — had been admitted to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai soon after the accident. He succumbed to head injuries. The Navi Mumbai police have registered an FIR against “those responsible for the poor condition of the road” that led to the accident.

An officer from Vashi police station said the incident took place around 2.30 am last Thursday when Shinde, who was attached to the Vile Parle police station in Mumbai, was returning to his Navi Mumbai house. “Like most days, he was riding his bike and had taken the Sion-Panvel highway. Around 2 am, he reached the Vashi Gaon signal. Due to lack of streetlights, he did not spot a pothole and his bike fell after hitting it,” an officer said.

Shinde sustained severe injuries to the head. Some people, who saw him fall off the bike, rushed him to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and informed his family about the incident.

The Vashi police station registered an FIR under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior inspector of Vashi police station, Ajaykumar Landge, said, “He was receiving treatment for the head injuries he had sustained in the accident. Yesterday around 12.34 am, he was declared dead by the hospital authorities. Now, we have added Section 304 (A) — causing death by negligence (to the case).” Landge added, “Currently, the FIR is against whoever was responsible for maintenance of the road. We have written to the Public Works Department (PWD) to find out whose responsibility it is to ensure the roads are in proper condition. Once we get the response from them, we will take further action against those involved.”

A relative of Shinde said his body had been sent to Satara for the last rites.

According to the relative, Shinde had joined the force in 1996 and had been awarded four times for his role in good crime detections. He had been awarded 20 times by the police commissioner. Shinde is survived by his wife, mother and a son and daughter, aged 12 and 8, respectively.

PWD officials could not be reached for comment.

