Mumbai Police can’t meddle in Maharashtra woman’s family life: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court Tuesday directed Mumbai police not to meddle in the family life of a Maharashtra woman who married a man from West Bengal, following which her parents had lodged a police complaint of kidnapping. In the interim direction, Justice Debangshu Basak asked the parents of Darshini Bhuta to file an affidavit in the high court within two weeks regarding her petition praying that Mumbai police stop investigation in connection with her marriage.

The parents have opposed the petitioner before the high court claiming that their daughter had been kidnapped and wrongfully confined. Justice Basak also directed the Mumbai police not to take any step against Darshini or her husband in connection with the complaint made by her parents till further orders.

Darshini had moved the high court praying that Mumbai Police stop investigation and close all proceedings against her husband Shankar Chakraborty who had been accused of kidnapping, wrongful confinement. Shankar was also booked under Maharashtra Black Magic Act, as her parents alleged that he used black magic spells to win her love.

The parents of Darshini had filed the complaint at Matunga police station in Mumbai. Darshini, who works in a private bank, got to know web designer Shankar through a social networking site, her lawyer Ashis Kumar Chowdhury said.

They got married on October 5 and she came to live with her husband at her in-laws’ residence at Khardhah in North 24 Parganas district, Chowdhury said. In her petition, Darshini claimed that an assistant sub-inspector of Matunga police station had come to her in-law’s place twice and asked her to report at the police station in Mumbai.

Darshini had then moved the high court and produced copies of certificate of marriage, following which the judge observed that the woman married the man out of her own free will and questioned how could any one meddle in a legal marriage. The matter will come up for hearing again after the winter vacation.

