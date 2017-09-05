Mumbai pilgrims at Velankanni seek extension of special train

Representational photo Representational photo

Pilgrims converging on Velankanni from Mumbai to participate in the 11-day annual festival have appealed to the Southern Railway to extend the special train scheduled to be operated from Velankanni to Panvel on September 8, upto Bandra or Vasai. Coordinator of Mumbai-Velankanni pilgrims association, Charlie Rosario claimed that nearly 50,000 pilgrims, including a large number of senior citizens, women and children have arrived at Velankanni this year from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

“They all need to return home by September 8 and 9 after taking part in the festival.. Most of them have to reach either Mumbai or Vasai,” he said. “But the Southern Railway is operating a special train only till Panvel.. It will be difficult for pilgrims, especially senior citizens to make other arrangements to reach Mumbai from Panvel,” he pointed out.

Rosario urged the Southern Railway to extend the special train up to Bandra or Vasai. Also, to clear extra rush, they should consider operating another special train to Mumbai from Velankanni on September 9, he said. The annual festival at Velankanni commenced on August 29 and ends on September 8.

