Mumbai: Photo helps police get Argentina youth’s belongings from autorickshaw

A click, which showed the registration number of the autorickshaw, in which an Argentinian youth had forgotten his belongings, including 1,000 USD, helped the police trace the vehicle and hand over his property, police said today. The incident had taken place yesterday in suburban Andheri and based on the photo, police managed to reach the auto driver in a matter of few hours.

“Augustine Bonzales (21), a student from Argentina, had hired the auto from Chakala Metro Rail station yesterday. He got down at Andheri station, but forgot his belongings in the auto,” said senior police inspector, Andheri, Pandit Shankar Thorat.

“He then approached the police and narrated the incident. Bonzales also showed us various pictures, which he had taken while travelling in the auto,” the officer said.

Incidentally, one of the clicks showed the registration number of the vehicle.

“Based on the number, we launched a search for the auto. We first went to Malad, but found that the rickshaw owners’ address was wrong. Thereafter, we got another address from the RTO, based on which, our team reached the auto driver Akshaylal Gupta’s place in Vile Parle. However, it was found that he had gone out on his job,” Thorat said.

Policemen were sent to various places, where the auto halts and finally Gupta was traced from Vile Parle at around 11.20 pm, the official said.

“Bonzales’ belonging– a bag, 1000 American dollars, two cameras, a passport and other documents were handed over to him,” police said.

Bonzales thanked Andheri police for their “efficient” work in finding his belongings.

“I want to thank the Andheri police officer and the team for their remarkable work. Everything was recovered and no harm was caused. They acted immediately and in completely efficient way.” he said in a letter to police.