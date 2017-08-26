Mumbai: One dead as building collapses in Chandivali, four trapped in debris

Express Photo Express Photo

One person lost his life after an under-construction building collapsed near Sangharsh Nagar bus stop at Chandivali, Kurla (West Mumbai). Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot and rescued three persons who were sent to nearby Rajawadi hospital. Sources told the Indian Express, four persons still feared trapped in debris, the rescue operation is on.

Dr. Landge, CMO Rajawadi Hospital told Indian Express, “Gaurav (32 years) declared brought dead, Bablu (25 years) fracture in leg, Pasvan, 19 yrs, fracture in hand admitted.”

– More details awaited

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd