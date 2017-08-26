Mumbai: One dead as building collapses in Chandivali, ten trapped in debris

A building under construction collapsed in Chandivali on Saturday evening. One dead and several workers are feared trapped. Express photo by Dilip Kagda, 26th August 2017, Mumbai A building under construction collapsed in Chandivali on Saturday evening. One dead and several workers are feared trapped. Express photo by Dilip Kagda, 26th August 2017, Mumbai

One person lost his life after an under-construction building collapsed near Sangharsh Nagar bus stop at Chandivali, Kurla (West Mumbai). Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot and rescued three persons who were sent to nearby Rajawadi hospital.

The dilapidated building located near Sangharsh Nagar bus stop in Chandivali area collapsed at around 5.35 pm, said a senior official of the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Around ten persons were feared trapped in the building which was being demolished, he added

Mumbai fire brigade chief P S Rahangdale said one person was rescued from debris and sent to a hospital. He put the number of people feared trapped inside at around five. A JCB machine and a Poclain machine (used for gathering and lifting soil or debris) were also trapped under the debris, he said.

“Hanging portion of the remaining building is posing risk to the rescue operation,” he said, adding that eight fire engines, a rescue van, a quick response vehicle, 50 workers and ward office staff have been pressed into service at the spot.

Dr. Landge, CMO Rajawadi Hospital told Indian Express, “Gaurav (32 years) declared brought dead, Bablu (25 years) fracture in leg, Pasvan, 19 years, fracture in hand admitted.”

