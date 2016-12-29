Newborn girl found dead on Mumbai’s Juhu beach

The newborn was found lying near the ocean around 10.45 pm by people who had gone to the beach for a walk. (Representational Image) The newborn was found lying near the ocean around 10.45 pm by people who had gone to the beach for a walk. (Representational Image)

A NEWBORN girl, believed to be 15 to 20 days old, was found dead on Juhu beach Tuesday night. Police believe it to be a case of abandonment. “There were no external injuries found on the baby. A post-mortem also did not reveal any unnatural cause of death. We don’t think it is a case of murder,” said Sunil Ghosalkar, senior police inspector at Juhu police station.

The girl has not yet been identified. The newborn was found lying near the ocean around 10.45 pm by people who had gone to the beach for a walk. They then informed the Juhu police about the incident. Police combed the beach area around the spot where the body was found and recovered a plastic bag near the shore.

“The bag contained some waste and a small, rusted knife. But we don’t believe it is related to this case. It could be waste thrown in the sea that washed up ashore,” the officer said.

The cause of death has not yet been ascertained and police believe the newborn died of natural causes. The viscera has been sent to the laboratory for testing and police are waiting for the final post-mortem report.

A case under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Juhu police station and police are investigating further.