Mumbai: New app to make rail commute safer for women between Churchgate and Virar

Mumbai (File) Mumbai (File)

Mumbai is generally considered as a safe destination for women and to further boost that image, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Western Railway (WR) has developed and introduced a mobile application for female commuters travelling between Churchgate and Virar suburban railway stations.

Developed in collaboration with Eyewatch Technologies Pvt Ltd., the free app — ‘Eyewatch Railways’– was launched by the RPF last month. Chief PRO of WR Ravinder Bhakar said it can be downloaded on an android phone from Google Playstore and on i-Phone from i-Store.

“This app has an alert button, by tapping which or simply pressing the power button four times, Eyewatch Railways notifies the RPF Control and informs the user’s call guardians via SMS. It has location updation feature as well, which allows the RPF Control Center to view the commuter’s constantly updated locations until she reaches at a safe destination,” said Bhakar.

The app can relay a 60-second video to the family members or eight chosen guardians in times of emergency. In this manner, the app can generate instant panic alerts and will provide an immense sense of security to women commuters. The alerts in the form of video and audio can be viewed at the RPF Control room at Mumbai Central, he said.

“The eight chosen guardians, doctors and security personnel also receive the alert SMS and automatically a phone call is made to the them (guardians). It functions only when a commuter uses it while on railway premises,” he added.

Over one lakh passengers have downloaded the app so far, he said adding the app also displays the current battery status of the user’s phone, network signal strength, blood group, type of emergency along with other important data.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd