Latest News
  • Mumbai: NCP, Congress protest against Narendra Modi’s khadi photo

Mumbai: NCP, Congress protest against Narendra Modi’s khadi photo

Khadi Gram Udyog workers themselves staged a protest against the move on Thursday.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:January 14, 2017 2:53 am
Rahul Gandhi, Pm Modi, KVIC pic row, Mahatma Gandhi PM Modi, KVIC calendar, KVIC calendar photo, Narendra Modi, Modi, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi PM Modi, Khadi Village Industries Commission , KVIC, KVIc calender image, Mangalyaan effect, Mahatma Gandhi, KVIC Mahatma gandhi image replaced, india news, indian express news PM Modi on the cover of a calendar.

Nationalist Congress Party ( NCP) workers Friday staged a protest against Mahatma Gandhi’s photo being replaced on the Khadi Gram Udyog calendar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo. The matter came to light after Khadi Gram Udyog workers themselves staged a protest against the move on Thursday following which political leaders from across party lines came out openly criticising this.

Mumbai Congress Chief Sanjay Nirupam demanded that all the calendars printed with Modi’s picture be withdrawn. “This act causes an insult to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.We strongly condemn the same,” Nirupam said.

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 13: Latest News