Mumbai: NCP, Congress protest against Narendra Modi’s khadi photo

PM Modi on the cover of a calendar. PM Modi on the cover of a calendar.

Nationalist Congress Party ( NCP) workers Friday staged a protest against Mahatma Gandhi’s photo being replaced on the Khadi Gram Udyog calendar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo. The matter came to light after Khadi Gram Udyog workers themselves staged a protest against the move on Thursday following which political leaders from across party lines came out openly criticising this.

Mumbai Congress Chief Sanjay Nirupam demanded that all the calendars printed with Modi’s picture be withdrawn. “This act causes an insult to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.We strongly condemn the same,” Nirupam said.