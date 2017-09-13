Mumbai-Nashik Highway: Four dead as car collides with bus

The Honda City landed in front of a TMT bus. Deepak Joshi The Honda City landed in front of a TMT bus. Deepak Joshi

FOUR PERSONS died while three others sustained injuries after a four-wheeler came in front of a bus near Mankoli on the Mumbai-Nashik highway Tuesday morning. According to the police, the person driving the Honda City lost control of the car, jumped the divider and collided with an oncoming Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus on the wrong side of the road. There were seven men in the Honda City who were returning home after celebrating the birthday of a friend in Dombivli Monday night. All seven were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals, where four of them were declared dead on arrival.

Senior inspector of Narpoli police station S D Jadhav said the incident took place near the Bhiwandi bypass at Mankoli village on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. The seven men, who were colleagues at an Andheri firm, were going to work after celebrating their friend’s birthday at the latter’s Dombivli residence where they had spent the Monday night. Around 10.30 am, the driver lost control of the car and landed on the other side of the road after jumping the divider, Jadhav said, adding that the TMT bus coming from the opposite side rammed into the four-wheeler and left all seven occupants seriously injured.

The accident disrupted the traffic for a few hours. Locals rushed the seven injured to hospitals where Vikrant Singh (24), who was driving the car, Niraj Panchal, Mihir Uttekar and Nirav Mehta (all aged 23) were declared dead on arrival. Their bodies were sent to the Thane Civil Hospital for post-mortem. The three others were later moved to JJ hospital in Mumbai. Jadhav said while two of the seven friends lived in Mira-Bhayander, one resided in Dombivli, three in Thane and one was from Gujarat.

“So far, we have not found any evidence of drunk driving,” said an officer. The local Narpoli police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing injuries and death. “Our officer is recording the statement of the three who survived the accident to find out the exact sequence of events that led to the accident,” said Jadhav.

