Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor: Highest ever compensation for farmers giving land for project

The project will pass through Nagpur, Buldhana, Amravati, Wardha, Washim, Thane, Aurangabad, Akola, Bhiwandi and Nashik districts. (File Photo) The project will pass through Nagpur, Buldhana, Amravati, Wardha, Washim, Thane, Aurangabad, Akola, Bhiwandi and Nashik districts. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government has offered the highest compensation to farmers for land acquired for the Rs 46,000 crore Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Corridor. As per land pooling model, an annual compensation for land per hectare would be Rs 75,000, seasonal farmlands would get Rs 1,12,400 per hectare and horticultural land Rs 1,50,000. The compensation would be paid for ten years with ten per cent increase every year.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The compensation per acre of non-irrigated land acquired works out to Rs 30,000. Seasonal farm land would get Rs 45,000 and horticulture land Rs 60,000. Apart from the long-term monetary compensation, the government will hand over developed plots to individuals whose land has been acquired, in adjoining nodes (townships) which will come up along the 710 km road passing through ten districts. The government resolution states that the proportion of developed plot in the township would be 25 per cent of the size of land given.

There is also a provision for buy back. If any individual does not volunteer to accept the developed plot, the government will buy it and compensate the farmer at ready reckoner rates.

A senior secretary in the public works department said, “The monetary compensation is the highest ever given by any government for a road project.”

Earlier, the state government had only two categories for compensation, non-irrigated and horticulture land. A few months ago the state government introduced the third category of seasonal farmland to extend monetary benefits to small and medium farmers.

The project promises to transform the economy of drought prone regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada even as it brings benefits to North Maharashtra, part of Western and Konkan regions as well. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis believes the project will take Maharashtra 20 years ahead of other states. Appealing to the elected members across party not to consider the project as a mere road, Fadnavis explained that linking it with ports will lead to development in 24 districts out of the 36 districts in Maharashtra.

The project will pass through Nagpur, Buldhana, Amravati, Wardha, Washim, Thane, Aurangabad, Akola, Bhiwandi and Nashik districts. The land required is 20,820 hectares of which only eight percent would be under agriculture. The process of consent is underway across 354 villages. Of the total land 8,520 hectares would be used for roads and access way, 10,800 hectares would be for building townships.