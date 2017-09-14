Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train next on agenda for Maharashtra

Highly placed sources in the government said Maharashtra would also explore projects that would provide greater advantage to the state. Highly placed sources in the government said Maharashtra would also explore projects that would provide greater advantage to the state.

The state government is likely to push for a Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train service to create an exclusive high-speed corridor for Maharashtra. The state government will discuss the project with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JAICA). The government is keen that JAICA provides the funds for the Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train on the same term and conditions as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project.

Highly placed sources in the government said Maharashtra would also explore projects that would provide greater advantage to the state. “The Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train can come along the 706-km Samruddhi Corridor, which would give boost to economic activities and agriculture in Maharashtra,” said an official.

Another mega project that the government wants to safeguard relates to the International Financial Services Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. While sanctioning 0.9 hectare land at BKC for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train entry-exist stations, the Maharashtra government will ensure its IFSC project does not get delayed because of the bullet train.

“The state government has categorically conveyed that the bullet train stations at BKC should not delay or affect the construction of the IFSC. It has also conveyed that construction of the entry and exit stations within the 0.9 hectares should be completed at the earliest, to ensure the IFSC work is not delayed,” said a senior officer who did not wish to be named. The state also wants the entire financial burden to be undertaken for the stations to be borne by the Railways.

